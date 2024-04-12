Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker: Season One Viewer Votes

Patti and Nick try to find real love for their clients in the first season of the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show on The CW. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker here.

A dating reality series, on The CW, the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show revolves around the work of Patti, the founder and CEO of matchmaking service Millionaire’s Club International. She is also at the center of various TV shows. In the series, Patti is the ultimate love guru who helps people find love by working with them in person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves. In this program, Patti has a new partner — Nick Viall of The Bachelor — who joins her to tackle some of the most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode features two clients who are desperate to find love. Patti and Nick push them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and, in the end, emerge ready to find “the one.” These are all real dates, real people, real matches — and real love.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on The CW?