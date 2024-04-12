Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker: Season One Ratings

Patti Stanger is a familiar face to Bravo viewers, having starred in The Millionaire Matchmaker series for eight seasons. Now, The CW has brought her to the broadcast network in a new show called Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker. Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show revolves around the work of Patti, the founder and CEO of matchmaking service Millionaire’s Club International. She is also at the center of various TV shows. In the series, Patti is the ultimate love guru who helps people find love by working with them in person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves. In this program, Patti has a new partner — Nick Viall of The Bachelor — who joins her to tackle some of the most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode features two clients who are desperate to find love. Patti and Nick push them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and, in the end, emerge ready to find “the one.” These are all real dates, real people, real matches — and real love.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

