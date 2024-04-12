Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 11, 2024 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Patti Stanger and Nick Viall

TV show description:

A dating reality series, the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show revolves around the work of Patti, the founder and CEO of matchmaking service Millionaire’s Club International. She is also at the center of various TV shows.

In the series, Patti is the ultimate love guru who helps people find love by working with them in person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves.

In this program, Patti has a new partner — Nick Viall of The Bachelor — who joins her to tackle some of the most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too tricky for Patti and Nick to crack.

Each episode features two clients who are desperate to find love. Patti and Nick push them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and, in the end, emerge ready to find “the one.” These are all real dates, real people, real matches — and real love.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show? Should it be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?