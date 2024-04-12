Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: The CW)

Network: The CW
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 11, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Patti Stanger and Nick Viall

TV show description:      
A dating reality series, the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show revolves around the work of Patti, the founder and CEO of matchmaking service Millionaire’s Club International. She is also at the center of various TV shows.

In the series, Patti is the ultimate love guru who helps people find love by working with them in person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves.

In this program, Patti has a new partner — Nick Viall of The Bachelor — who joins her to tackle some of the most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too tricky for Patti and Nick to crack.

Each episode features two clients who are desperate to find love. Patti and Nick push them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and, in the end, emerge ready to find “the one.” These are all real dates, real people, real matches — and real love.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker TV show? Should it be cancelled or renewed for another season on The CW?

Check out our CW status sheet to track the smallest network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x