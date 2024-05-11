Haven: Prime Video Orders Heist Thriller Series Starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Haven is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered the new heist thriller series starring Sophie Turner (above), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe. Crime novelist S.A. Nikias will write the new show and Sam Miller will direct the first three episodes.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, ahead of its inaugural upfronts presentation on May 14, Prime Video announced it has ordered the drama series Haven (working title). The series stars Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (Bodies, The Queen’s Gambit), and Archie Madekwe (Saltburn, Gran Turismo). Produced by Drama Republic (One Day, The English, The Lovers, Doctor Foster), the series has crime novelist S.A. Nikias set to write, and Sam Miller (I May Destroy You, Black Mirror, A Gentleman In Moscow) set to direct the first three episodes and serve as an executive producer. The series will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Haven is a contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, Zara (Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it. A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime.

“This attention grabbing series, written by S.A. Nikias, is a uniquely thrilling ride and serves as an ideal addition to round out our Pan-English slate implemented by Rola Bauer and her team,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “Haven, shepherded by the fantastic team at Drama Republic, with the wonderful Sam Miller set to direct, and starring the incredibly talented Sophie Turner, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, and Archie Madekwe has all the ingredients for a gripping, addictive, entertaining story for our global customers to enjoy.”

“When we asked first-time tv screenwriter Sotiris Nikias if he’d like to have a go at writing a thriller we were astonished by the results. His rollercoasting, nail-biting and funny scripts have quite rightly attracted a tremendous cast and top-tier creative team. We couldn’t be more delighted,” said Rebecca de Souza (The Lovers, The Confessions of Frannie Langton) and Greg Brenman (The English, An Honourable Woman), of Drama Republic.

This marks Nikias’ series writing debut, he developed the series alongside Drama Republic. The series is produced by Drama Republic and Amazon MGM Studios.