The Power: Prime Video Releases First Photos for New Global Thriller Series

The Power is coming soon to Prime Video, and the streaming service has released the first photos for the thriller. The series is based on the novel by Naomi Alderman.

Starring Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’i Cravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, Zrinka Cvitešić, and Halle Bush, the series follows what happens when teen girls around the world develop the power to electrocute people.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video debuted first-look images for the highly anticipated series The Power. The emotionally driven, global thriller from SISTER (Chernobyl) is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in March. The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. Toni Collette stars as Mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, alongside John Leguizamo as Rob Lopez, Auli’i Cravalho as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Toheeb Jimoh as Tunde Ojo, Josh Charles as Daniel Dandon, Eddie Marsan as Bernie Monke, Ria Zmitrowicz as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić as Tatiana Moskalev, Halle Bush as Allie Montgomery, and more. The Power comes from Amazon Studios and SISTER, with Raelle Tucker (True Blood) serving as showrunner.”

A premiere date for The Power will be announced at a later date. Check out more photos for the series below.

