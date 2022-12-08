Harlem: Season Two Premiere Date and First-Look Photos Released for Prime Video Comedy Series

Harlem finally has a return date. Prime Video has announced the return of the comedy series with the release of first-look photos from season two. Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson, and Tyler Leple, the series follows four best friends living in Harlem. Viewers will also see Rachel True, Courtnee Carter, Luke Forbes, Rick Fox, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn, and Lil Rel Howery appear on the comedy series in season two.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

Today, first-look images from Season Two of the hit comedy series Harlem were revealed. The highly anticipated new season will return February 3 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), in Season Two, after blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille (Meagan Good) has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) considers her future; Quinn (Grace Byers) goes on a journey of self-discovery; and Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) career takes a promising turn. Harlem Season Two is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler (Russian Doll) and Kim Lessing (Moxie) serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky (True Story), Britt Matt (First Wives Club), Linda Mendoza (Survival of the Thickest), and 13-time Grammy Award winner Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures) and Mimi Valdés (Roxanne Roxanne) from i am OTHER.

Check out more photos from Harlem season two below.

