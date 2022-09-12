Monarch: Season One Ratings

FOX needs new successful drama series. Last season, the renewals of the network’s highest-rated drama series, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, came down to the wire. The network doesn’t own them, so there’s less profit. Monarch however is fully owned by FOX Entertainment, so even if the ratings aren’t the best, this show could have an advantage when renewal time comes around. Will Monarch be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A multi-generational musical drama series, the Monarch TV show stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani. The story revolves around the Romans, America’s leading family of country music. The clan is headed by the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty, but the very foundation of their success is a lie. The heir to the crown, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom. Middle child Luke Roman (Sasse) is the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Youngest daughter Gigi Tucker-Roman (Ditto) is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, despite her incredible singing voice. Ace Grayson (Pascual) is a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky and her husband. And just when the Romans’ world couldn’t get more chaotic, enter Catt Phoenix (Higareda), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old Ana Phoenix (Milani), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family’s record label.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in contex

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Monarch TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?