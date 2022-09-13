Monarch: Season Two — Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

FOX is trying another music drama series. Has the Monarch TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Monarch, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Monarch TV show stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani. The story revolves around the Romans, America’s leading family of country music. The clan is headed by the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty, but the very foundation of their success is a lie. The heir to the crown, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom. Middle child Luke Roman (Sasse) is the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Youngest daughter Gigi Tucker-Roman (Ditto) is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, despite her incredible singing voice. Ace Grayson (Pascual) is a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky and her husband. And just when the Romans’ world couldn’t get more chaotic, enter Catt Phoenix (Higareda), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old Ana Phoenix (Milani), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family’s record label.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Monarch averages a 0.91 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.03 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Monarch stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 13, 2022, Monarch has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Monarch for season two? The network needs new drama series, particularly ones that the corporation owns. Last season, the renewal of FOX’s most-popular drama, 9-1-1, came down to the wire because the company licenses it from 20th Television, a company now owned by Disney. Profit margins aren’t what they used to be in the industry, especially if a network doesn’t own the shows they’re airing. Monarch is fully owned by FOX Entertainment and the ratings are good, so I think there’s a very good chance that the series will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Monarch cancellation or renewal news.



