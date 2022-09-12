Monarch: Season One Viewer Votes

The FOX network wants the first season of the Monarch TV show to hit all the right notes. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Monarch is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Monarch here.

A FOX multi-generational musical drama series, the Monarch TV show stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani. The story revolves around the Romans, America’s leading family of country music. The clan is headed by the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon), and her beloved husband, “Texas Truthteller” Albie Roman (Adkins). Dottie and Albie have created a country music dynasty, but the very foundation of their success is a lie. The heir to the crown, Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Friel), will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy while ensuring her own quest for stardom. Middle child Luke Roman (Sasse) is the CEO of the family’s business, Monarch Entertainment. Youngest daughter Gigi Tucker-Roman (Ditto) is very close to her older brother and sister, but in a family of superstars, Gigi has always felt like a bit of an outcast, despite her incredible singing voice. Ace Grayson (Pascual) is a talented and sensitive 18-year-old who was adopted from an orphanage by Nicky and her husband. And just when the Romans’ world couldn’t get more chaotic, enter Catt Phoenix (Higareda), the stunning and unpredictable mother of 17-year-old Ana Phoenix (Milani), a talented, wide-eyed young singer who is trying to get signed to the Roman family’s record label.





