Sunday TV Ratings: Monarch, Big Brother, The Final Straw, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, NFL Football

Sunday, September 11, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Monarch, Big Brother, Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid, and The Final Straw. Sports: NFL Football: Buccaneers at Cowboys, Football Night in America, The OT, and NFL Overrun. Reruns: World’s Funniest Animals, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, America’s Funniest Home Videos, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Equalizer, and 60 Minutes.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?