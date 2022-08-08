Sunday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Celebrity Family Feud, Family Game Fight!, Family Guy, Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Sunday, August 7, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Celebrity Family Feud, The Final Straw, The $100,000 Pyramid, Big Brother, Family Game Fight!, and Who Do You Think You Are?. Reruns: America’s Got Talent, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Beat Shazam, The Simpsons, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, World’s Funniest Animals, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Equalizer, and 60 Minutes.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

