Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 8, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (hosts)

TV show description:

A competition series, Family Game Fight! was inspired by Bell and Shepard’s antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The show pits the husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four (actual family members or groups of friends) competing in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. They include “Between the Sheets,” “Pie Rollers,” “Sound Bites,” “Taste Buds,” “Air Heads,” “Nosy Neighbors,” “Deep Dish Dash,” and “Brain Freeze.”

The winning family then plays a bonus game called “Spin Cycle”. On a revolving platform, Bell and Shepard describe different words in various ways for the family members to guess. Each correct answer is worth $10,000 and the family can win up to $100,000.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

