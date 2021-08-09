Family Game Fight!: Season One Ratings

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have each had successful scripted TV shows on NBC. But, how will their Family Game Fight! series perform in the ratings? Will this newcomer be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition series, Family Game Fight! was inspired by Bell and Shepard’s antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show pits the husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four (actual family members or groups of friends) competing in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. They include “Between the Sheets,” “Pie Rollers,” “Sound Bites,” “Taste Buds,” “Air Heads,” “Nosy Neighbors,” “Deep Dish Dash,” and “Brain Freeze.” The winning family then plays a bonus game called “Spin Cycle”. On a revolving platform, Bell and Shepard describe different words in various ways for the family members to guess. Each correct answer is worth $10,000 and the family can win up to $100,000.

