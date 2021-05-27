Family Game Fight, College Bowl, America’s Got Talent: NBC Sets Summer 2021 Series Debuts

NBC is getting ready to launch its summer line-up, and premiere dates for new series Family Game Fight and Capitol One College Bowl (previously just College Bowl) have been announced. These debuts join the previously announced dates for America’s Got Talent, Small Fortune, Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, American Ninja Warrior, and Making It.

NBC revealed more about the entire summer line-up in a press release.

NBC is your official home for the Summer Games with a robust lineup of new competition and game shows, returning favorites and an Olympic-themed special. With all-new programming alongside the 2021 Olympic Games, NBC looks to extend its reign as summer’s ratings champion for an 11th year in a row. New series on the rollout include Small Fortune (May 31), Capital One College Bowl (June 22), Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide (Aug. 8), Family Game Fight (Aug. 11) and one-hour special Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers (July 21). Returning series include American Ninja Warrior (May 31), America’s Got Talent (June 1) and Making It (June 24). Starting Tuesday, June 22, the network is bringing the “NBC Summer Games!” to life with a summer screening series, kicking off in Los Angeles before traveling to Chicago and Miami. These free events will feature exclusive screenings of the jam-packed summer lineup alongside live performances, games and prizes, all part of an unforgettable, immersive NBC summer experience for the whole family. Fans can visit NBCSummerGames.com for more information. CAPITAL ONE COLLEGE BOWL (10-11 P.M. ET/PT) *NEW SERIES* NBC reignites some of the nation’s greatest college and university rivalries in the ultimate battle of brains in the new summer series Capital One College Bowl. Hosted by Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning serving as sidekick, the series challenges college students out of the classroom and puts their knowledge to the test as they compete for academic scholarships. Participating schools include University of Alabama, Auburn University, Columbia University, University of Michigan, University of Minnesota, Ole Miss, Morehouse College, University of Tennessee, University of Southern California, UCLA, University of Virginia and Xavier of Louisiana. FAMILY GAME FIGHT! (9-10 P.M. ET/PT)*NEW SERIES* Hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Family Game Fight! pits America’s funniest husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four competing for $100,000 in a series of fun-filled and larger than life games. Marking the first time Bell and Shepard have paired up for a television project, Family Game Fight is inspired by the couple’s competitive antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

