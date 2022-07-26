Network: NBC.

Episodes: 22 (hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: July 21, 2018 — August 26, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Simon Doonan, and Dayna Isom Johnson.

TV show description:

A crafting competition, the Making It TV show comes from executive producers Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, who also host the reality TV series. It shines a spotlight on talented creators from across the US, who attempt to complete handmade projects in order to impress the hosts and judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson.

Although Poehler is a relative crafting novice, she is an enthusiast. She and Offerman share a love of the handmade. In addition to being a writer and actor, Offerman is a professional boat builder and accomplished woodworker. Joining the friends and Parks and Recreation vets are Doonan, the Creative Ambassador for Barneys New York and Johnson, an Etsy trend expert.

The friendly competition is set outside, and each episode features a central theme from a current trend in DIY and crafting. In every episode, the contestants will work on two projects meant to showcase their talents.

The “Faster-Craft” round is a time challenge, which draws on the competitors’ creativity as well as their ability to work quickly. In the “Master Craft Collection” round, the makers are assigned a unique, themed challenge, which will require all of their expertise and innovation, as they vie for the title of “Master Maker” and a grand prize of $100,000.

Series Finale:

Episode #22

Adam the industrial designer wins. He is crowned as Nick and Amy task everyone with a Making It staple – The Shed Hack, but this time, the Makers get to make a shed into their own personal “happy place.”

First aired: August 26, 2021.

