Family Game Fight!: Season One Viewer Votes

Which spouse will win the greatest number of games in the first season of the Family Game Fight! TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Family Game Fight! is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Family Game Fight! here.

An NBC competition series, Family Game Fight! was inspired by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s antics on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show pits the husband and wife against one another as they are “adopted” into a family of four (actual family members or groups of friends) competing in a series of fun-filled and larger-than-life games. They include “Between the Sheets,” “Pie Rollers,” “Sound Bites,” “Taste Buds,” “Air Heads,” “Nosy Neighbors,” “Deep Dish Dash,” and “Brain Freeze.” The winning family then plays a bonus game called “Spin Cycle”. On a revolving platform, Bell and Shepard describe different words in various ways for the family members to guess. Each correct answer is worth $10,000 and the family can win up to $100,000.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Family Game Fight! TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Family Game Fight! should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.