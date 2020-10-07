Ellen’s Game of Games: Season Four Ratings



In mid-2020, it was alleged that Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime show was a toxic work environment and the host, among others, was implicated as being a participant. Could this bad press hurt the ratings of her evening competition series on NBC? Will Ellen’s Game of Games be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show. Audience members compete in humorous challenges for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Ellen’s Game of Games on NBC averaged a 0.99 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.69 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Ellen’s Game of Games TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?