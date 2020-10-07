Vulture Watch

Will the laughs keep coming? Has the Ellen's Game of Games TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete in humorous challenges for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer. .



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Ellen’s Game of Games averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.25 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 29% in the demo and down by 30% in viewership. Find out how Ellen’s Game of Games stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2020, Ellen’s Game of Games has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Ellen’s Game of Games for season five? Despite the controversy surrounding DeGeneres’ talk show in mid-2020, my sense is that this competition series is still popular enough to earn a renewal. I’m guessing the series’ chances of survival aren’t hurt by the fact that DeGeneres’ lucrative daytime series airs on many NBC affiliate stations across the country. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ellen’s Game of Games cancellation or renewal news.



