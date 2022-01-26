Network: NBC.

Episodes: 58 (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: December 18, 2017 — May 23, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Ellen DeGeneres (host), Stephen “tWitch” Boss (announcer).

TV show description:

Hosted by DeGeneres, who also executive produces, the Ellen’s Game of Games TV show is a reality TV series competition, featuring games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Contestants are plucked from the studio audience for the chance to compete for sizable cash prizes.

Competitors on the game show must overcome obstacles, answer timed questions, and try their hands at “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round,” as well as other contests.

The fun and games unfold over four rounds of play. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The contestant who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time.

Series Finale:

Episode #58 — From the Window to the Taj Mah Wall

Contestants play “Stink Tank,” new game “Make It Rain,” “Taj Mah-Wall” and “Mazed and Confused.” The winner of each of the first four rounds moves on to “Know or Go” and that winner advances to “Hotter Hands” for a chance to win a cash prize.

First aired: May 23, 2021.

What do you think? Do you like the Ellen’s Game of Games TV series? Should this TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC?