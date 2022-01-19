Ellen’s Game of Games: Cancelled; No Season Five for NBC Competition Series

NBC wants to stop playing. The peacock network has cancelled the Ellen’s Game of Games TV show so we won’t see a fifth season.

A competition series, Ellen’s Game of Games is hosted by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and features games from her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Audience members compete in humorous challenges for as many as four rounds and the chance to win cash prizes. They try their hands at contests like “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash,” and “Scary Go Round”. To advance to play “Know or Go,” a player must win in a given round. The one who makes it all the way to the final round ultimately gets the chance to play “Hot Hands,” in which they have to supply correct answers to questions in a set amount of time. Stephen “tWitch” Boss serves as announcer.

The fourth season of Ellen’s Game of Games averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.56 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 50% in the demo and down by 45% in viewership in the live+same day ratings.

The 20 episodes of season four kicked off in October 2020 and finished airing in May 2021. According to Deadline, the series has been dropped as DeGeneres’ long-running talk show prepares to end this spring. Both shows are produced by Warner Bros. It is possible that the series could be revived and return at some date in the future.

What do you think? Did you enjoy watching the Ellen’s Game of Games TV show on NBC? Would you have tuned in for a fifth season?