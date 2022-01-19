Bull: Ending, No Seventh Season for Michael Weatherly Drama on CBS

Jason Bull and his team won’t be back at work for the 2022-23 television season. The CBS drama series is ending so there won’t be a seventh year for Bull. Star Michael Weatherly broke the news via Twitter.

A legal drama series, the Bull TV show stars Weatherly, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. Matt Dellapina and Ollie Robinson recur. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In his personal life, Bull has remarried Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Martinez) and they have a young daughter.

The sixth season of Bull averages a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.23 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. It’s one of the network’s lowest-rated scripted series in the traditional ratings but sees a sizable uptick in delayed viewing. In the live+seven day ratings, Bull’s been averaging a 0.60 in the demo with 7.40 million, an increase of 80% and 75%, respectively.

In a statement on Twitter, Weatherly wrote, “Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

There are a dozen installments left to air in the 22 episode season and the series finale is expected to air in May.

What do you think? Have you kept up with the Bull TV show on CBS? Are you sorry to hear that it won’t be returning for a seventh season?

