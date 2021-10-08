Bull: Season Seven? Has the CBS Legal Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is the TAC team still on top of its game? Has the Bull TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bull, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Bull TV show stars Michael Weatherly, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. Matt Dellapina and Ollie Robinson recur. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In his personal life, Bull has remarried Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Martinez) and they have a young daughter.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of Bull averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.18 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season five, that’s down by 24% in the demo and down by 17% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bull stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2021, Bull has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bull for season seven? The show has been a middle-of-the-road performer for the network and other shows with comparable ratings have been cancelled. It’s co-produced by CBS Television Studios so that has likely helped keep it on the air. Now, CBS has moved it to Thursday nights, a very competitive night for network TV. I think it has a good chance of being renewed it’s likely going to have a tough fight for viewers. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bull cancellation or renewal news.



