Vulture Watch

Could Jason Bull’s expertise somehow help CBS attract more viewers? Has the Bull TV show been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bull, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show follows Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) who is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor. In season five, Bull finds it harder than ever to navigate his personal life, as he balances fatherhood and his renewed relationship with his ex-wife, Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Martinez).



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Bull averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.47 million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 38% in the demo and down by 29% in viewership. Find out how Bull stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 18, 2020, Bull has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bull for season six? While the ratings aren’t the strongest, this series is a pretty consistent player for the network. I believe that it will be renewed but, I wouldn’t be surprised if CBS moved it to Sunday or Friday nights at some point if/when one of the current occupants vacates a timeslot. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bull cancellation or renewal news.



Bull Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Bull‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Bull TV show will be renewed for a sixth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?