Bull: Season Four Ratings

Last season, when CBS moved Bull to Monday nights, the series saw a big drop in the ratings. Will the numbers continue to fall in season four or, will the ratings recover? Could the Bull TV show be cancelled or is it certain to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A legal drama series, Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show is based on the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly on the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: The third season of Bull on CBS averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.71 million total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

What do you think? Do you like the Bull TV series? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS?