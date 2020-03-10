Menu

Bull: Season Four Ratings

Bull TV show on CBS: ratings (canceled or renewed for season 5?)Last season, when CBS moved Bull to Monday nights, the series saw a big drop in the ratings. Will the numbers continue to fall in season four or, will the ratings recover? Could the Bull TV show be cancelled or is it certain to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A legal drama series, Bull stars Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jamie Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, and MacKenzie Meehan. The show is based on the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Dr. Jason Bull (Weatherly) is brilliant, brash, and charming. Together with his team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation, Bull combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes those in a courtroom tick. The team includes quick-witted lawyer Benny Colón (Rodriguez), neurolinguistics expert Marissa Morgan (Carr), former NYPD detective Danny James (Kirchner), hacker Taylor Rentzel (Meehan), and image expert Chunk Palmer (Jackson). In high-stakes trials, Bull’s remarkable insights, three Ph.D.’s, and top-notch staff creates winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly on the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The third season of Bull on CBS averaged a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.71 million total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

What do you think? Do you like the Bull TV series? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on CBS?



Barron
Barron

If they would quit playing reruns and notify us when a real show is coming it would help!

March 2, 2020 8:11 am
Le Anne P
Le Anne P

My husband and I LOVE this show. Not everyone watched Netflix and/or HBO. Please leave these great network shows alone. BULL, NCIS, FBI, and GREYS

February 24, 2020 5:38 pm
Bets
Bets

Just started watching this show and love it….keep it running

January 27, 2020 8:44 am
Elaine k
Elaine k

In I very much enjoy the show particularly the relationship between bull and bennie. Bennie is excellent in court. It would be interesting however to have them lose s case occasionally. It would be realistic.

January 21, 2020 4:18 pm
Joanne C
Joanne C

I’m still enjoying this show, Bull. Love the characters and storylines. I hope CBS decides to renew this show. Still worth watching.

January 7, 2020 5:17 pm
Sharon L Wagner
Sharon L Wagner

Please don’t cancel Bull

January 7, 2020 12:31 pm
Bmarcz
Bmarcz

The show is a boring joke, Who wins every case Bull is as full of himself as Dr. Fill. And the Benny character is by far the worst TV attorney in the history of TV attorneys Cancel this piece of ****!!! Bull is the proper name for a show that should of never made a full season.

November 19, 2019 7:13 pm
Elaine
Elaine

Like the show. Keep it. Only problem is it’s on the same time as the good doctor do I have to alternate these 2 shows with on demand

October 22, 2019 1:38 pm
Diane
Diane

I do the same as Elaine. Seems many of the best shows are crowded onto same nights while other nights not much worth watching.

November 11, 2019 12:34 pm
Andrea Gorman
Andrea Gorman

No Tv show does good in that time slot. Ncis Los Angels did horrible too. Move the show and renew its a good show

October 2, 2019 11:25 pm
Cindy Preimsberg
Cindy Preimsberg

One of the best network shows on the air. Please keep it!!

October 1, 2019 9:32 pm
Vicky
Vicky

Please keep Bull on. Love this show.

September 24, 2019 9:09 pm
