Network: CBS

Episodes: 135 (hour)

Seasons: Six

TV show dates: September 20, 2016 — present

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio, and Christopher Jackson.

TV show description:

This drama series is inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw. Prior to his becoming a talk show host, McGraw founded a very prolific trial consulting firm.

Brilliant, brash, and charming, Doctor Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) is the ultimate puppet master in the courtroom. He combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

Bull employs a top team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail.

His quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón (Freddy Rodriguez), is a lawyer who acts as a defense attorney in the company’s mock trials. Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) is a cutting-edge neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security.

Former NYPD detective Danny James (Jaime Lee Kirchner) is the firm’s tough but relatable investigator. A haughty millennial hacker, Cable McCrory (Annabelle Attanasio) is responsible for gathering cyber intelligence. Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) is a fashion-conscious stylist and former All-American lineman who fine-tunes clients’ appearances for trial.

In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Bull TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a seventh season?