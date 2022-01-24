Network: CBS
Episodes: 135 (hour)
Seasons: Six
TV show dates: September 20, 2016 — present
Series status: Ending
Performers include: Michael Weatherly, Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Annabelle Attanasio, and Christopher Jackson.
TV show description:
This drama series is inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw. Prior to his becoming a talk show host, McGraw founded a very prolific trial consulting firm.
Brilliant, brash, and charming, Doctor Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) is the ultimate puppet master in the courtroom. He combines psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.
Bull employs a top team of experts at Trial Analysis Corporation to shape successful narratives down to the very last detail.
His quick-witted former brother-in-law, Benny Colón (Freddy Rodriguez), is a lawyer who acts as a defense attorney in the company’s mock trials. Marissa Morgan (Geneva Carr) is a cutting-edge neurolinguistics expert from the Department of Homeland Security.
Former NYPD detective Danny James (Jaime Lee Kirchner) is the firm’s tough but relatable investigator. A haughty millennial hacker, Cable McCrory (Annabelle Attanasio) is responsible for gathering cyber intelligence. Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson) is a fashion-conscious stylist and former All-American lineman who fine-tunes clients’ appearances for trial.
In high-stakes trials, Bull’s combination of remarkable insight into human nature, three Ph.D.’s and a top-notch staff create winning strategies that tip the scales of justice in his clients’ favor.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
What do you think? Do you like the Bull TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a seventh season?
Bull will end after six seasons in 2022.
Please don’t cancel Bull, I enjoy watching each episode.
Love this show. Pls do not cancel Bull.
Please renew Bull,
Love this show. Watch it every week
Love Bull and tape it weekly Please don’t cancel!
I like Bull enough that the show should always be renewed. I like Michael Weatherly.
USED to be good, 2 shows this season very bad, looks like Phil has had too much influence…psycho drama……..too much focus on cast not enough story!
kissie face and huggie bod!
Love Bull. Like him better on this show than NCIS. Although, I would have loved a reunion of Tony & Ziva. Would have been awesome!!!
Yes renew bull series
Have no interest in this show without Glenn Caron’s writing.
I want Bull o be renewed!!!