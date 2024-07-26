Wednesday TV Ratings: Claim to Fame, Real CSI: Miami, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, Sullivan’s Crossing, Chicago PD

Wednesday, July 24, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, Big Brother, The Real CSI: Miami, and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. Specials: ABC News: President Biden: The Decision

CBS News: Presidential Address to Nation, FOX News: President Biden Address, and NBC News: Presidential Address. Reruns: Sullivan’s Crossing, Wild Cards, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med.

