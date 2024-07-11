Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Claim to Fame, The Real CSI: Miami, MasterChef, Chicago Med, Police 24/7

Claim to Fame TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, The Real CSI: Miami, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, and MasterChefSpecials: The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal PrimetimeReruns: Shark Tank, Police 24/7 Wild Cards, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

