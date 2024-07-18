Menu

Wednesday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Claim to Fame, MasterChef, Chicago Med, Wild Cards

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 ratingsNew episodes: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Claim to Fame, Big Brother, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, and MasterChef.   Specials: The Price Is Right at Night, CBS News: 2024 America Decides: Republican Convention, ABC News: The Republican National Convention — Your Voice/Your Vote 2024, and NBC News: Decision 2024: Republican National ConventionReruns: Police 24/7, Wild Cards, and Chicago Med.

ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



