Tuesday TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey, America’s Got Talent, I Am JFK Jr., 2024 MLB All-Star Game, FBI: Most Wanted

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 ratings — New episodes: America’s Got Talent, Judge Steve Harvey, and Celebrity Family Feud. Sports: 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Specials: I Am JFK Jr., CBS News: 2024 America Decides: Republican Convention, NBC News: Decision 2024: Republican Convention, and ABC News: The Republican National Convention — Your Voice/Your Vote 2024. Reruns: FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?