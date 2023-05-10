Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: Judge Steve Harvey, Accused, Superman & Lois, The Wall, FBI

Judge Steve Harvey TV Show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Jeopardy! Masters, Judge Steve Harvey, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, The Wall, Weakest Link, Lopez vs. Lopez, Night Court, Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, Accused, and 9-1-1: Lone Star Reruns: Celebrity Family Feud.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

