Tuesday TV Ratings: FBI, Holey Moley, Name That Tune, Young Rock, Superman & Lois

FBI

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Holey Moley, The Chase, Who Do You Believe?, The Resident, Name That Tune, Young Rock, Mr. Mayor, This Is Us, New Amsterdam, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International.   Reruns: Superman & Lois.

NOTE: Due to a delay in the release of numbers, these are the final numbers for the night from Nielsen.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Keith O'Connor

There’s no way FBI is a .02 and 1.37, it’s obviously a typo.

Trevor Kimball

Thanks for the note.

Keith O'Connor

You’re most welcome. Looks much better, now.

