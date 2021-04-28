Menu

Tuesday TV Ratings: FBI, Young Rock, Supergirl, The Resident, Big Sky

Published:

FBI TV show on CBS: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: Michael Parmelee/ 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Supergirl, Pooch Perfect, Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Big Sky, The Resident, Prodigal Son, Kenan, Young Rock, New Amsterdam, NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most WantedReruns: The Flash and This Is Us.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

CM in Canada

Everything down last night. Right across the board. Brutal. Really bad for Prodigal Son, New Amsterdam, and Big Sky.

Kristen

Nooooooo!! Prodigal Son, why?!?! It was soooooo good!! One of the best episodes so far!

