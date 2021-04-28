Vulture Watch

Will Beth Ann, Simone, and Taylor survive? Has the Why Women Kill TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS All Access? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Why Women Kill, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A darkly comedic CBS All Access drama, Why Women Kill stars Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola, and Katie Finneran. The story centers on three women, each from a different decade, who live different lives on the surface, but have one significant thing in common — betrayal.



Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is hard to predict whether CBS All Access will cancel or renew Why Women Kill for season two. Since Marc Cherry is the creator, and it has Liu and Goodwin, flying blind, I’m inclined to think it will get a renewal. CBS is taking its time building up the slate for its subscription streaming service, and new titles with known talent will help attract viewers outside of Star Trek devotees. Since that’s just speculation, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Why Women Kill cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/16/19 update: CBS All Access has renewed Why Women Kill for a second season.



Why Women Kill Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Don’t miss ratings for other network TV shows.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Why Women Kill TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if CBS All Access had cancelled this TV series, instead?