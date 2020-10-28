Why Women Kill: Season Two to Star Allison Tolman and Nick Frost on CBS All Access

Why Women Kill has revealed its cast for season two. Allison Tolman and Nick Frost will appear on the anthology series. Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste starred in season one. The drama shows while women have changed over the years their reactions to being betrayed have not changed.

CBS All Access revealed more about the second season of Why Women Kill in a press release. Check that out below.

“CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that Allison Tolman and Nick Frost have been cast in the second season of the service’s original anthology series WHY WOMEN KILL. From creator Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids), this season of the dark comedy features a new ensemble cast and storylines set in 1949 that will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong… Allison Tolman will play Alma, a timid and awkward housewife, who remains optimistic in the face of the world’s cruelty. Alma yearns for a spot in the local garden club and to see her ungainly daughter married, but her life is disrupted once she learns of her husband’s secret hobby. Allison Tolman was discovered in Chicago and cast in a lead role in the first season of the hit crime dramedy “Fargo,” co-starring with Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. For her work on the show, she was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe and won the 2014 Critics’ Choice Award. Tolman also starred in the thriller “Emergence” and the single-camera series Downward Dog, the latter of which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. She can also be seen in CBS All Access’ THE TWILIGHT ZONE and other series including Castle Rock, Mosaic, Good Girls and films “Sisters Brothers,” “FAM-I-LY” and many more. Nick Frost will play Bertram, Alma’s beloved husband who spends his days as a veterinarian putting sick and injured animals out of their misery. Always kind and good-humored, Bertram has a secret hobby that is darker than his jovial nature lets on. British actor, writer, director and producer Nick Frost most recently starred in Fighting with My Family and Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans. In 2017 Frost co-founded the production company Stolen Picture, which has optioned the rights to the bestselling series Rivers of London for TV. Previously seen in Into the Badlands, Sick Note and the cult zombie film “Shaun of the Dead,” Nick can next be seen in “The Nevers,” “Sweet Dreams” and Truth Seekers, a series he also created and co-wrote.”

A premiere date for season two of Why Women Kill was not revealed at this time.

