Star Trek: Picard: Season Two? Has the CBS All Access Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the CBS All Access subscription service, this sci-fi drama is a follow-up to Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Picard stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora, with special guests Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis. The series takes place in the latter part of the 24th Century and picks up two decades after the last time viewers saw Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart), the legendary Starfleet Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.



CBS All Access has renewed the series for season two.



