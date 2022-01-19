Star Trek: Picard: Season Two? Has the CBS All Access Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
Streaming on the CBS All Access subscription service, this sci-fi drama is a follow-up to Star Trek: The Next Generation. Star Trek: Picard stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Evan Evagora, with special guests Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jonathan Frakes, Jeri Ryan, and Marina Sirtis. The series takes place in the latter part of the 24th Century and picks up two decades after the last time viewers saw Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart), the legendary Starfleet Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Star Trek: Picard has been renewed for a second season which will debut on March 3, 2022. Stay tuned for further updates.
We dont have to wonder if CBS All Access will cancel or renew Star Trek: Picard for season two. To no surprise, the service has already renewed the series. I will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Star Trek: Picard cancellation or renewal news.
This show isn’t just the worst Star Trek ever made.
It’s one of the worst television productions of the decade.
Absolutely awful in almost every way.
Filming a scene of Picard getting a Cleveland Steamer would have involved higher quality story telling and more respect for the character.
My husband and I would be very disappointed if Picard was canceled!! He is an awesome actor with presence. Though we are used to seeing Picard in a captains roll and being in charge with an aura of strong control, so we hope that his character gets that roll back. He deserves to be the leader again and he plays it well. Please keep the show running!!
I agree with all the folks that say Picard is bad. It’s definitely not Star Trek. The story is so convoluted with flash backs that don’t make sense. I was excited to watch another Star Trek, but I stopped after the 4th episode. It’s going no where. I’m sure the entire season will be in trying to find Data’s daughter and then what? PLEASE, PLEASE cancel it.
The ONLY reason I subscribe yearly to CBS is Star Trek Period. When it all goes, I go too.
I’m disappointed with the language! I stopped watching Star Trek Discovery for that very reason. I’m a Star Trek fan from the 60s show onward, I have to say it’s very sad indeed that I won’t be watching Star Trek Picard because of it. I so looked forward to watching it too. The intelligence of people have gone downhill to have to resort to that kind of language on TV
Gratuitous, disgusting fan fic. Nothing more.