Star Trek: Picard: Season Two Release Date Revealed for Paramount+ Series

Have you been anxiously waiting for the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Paramount+ has finally announced that the show will launch on Thursday, March 3rd. One of the 10 episodes will be released each week. A poster and a teaser video were unveiled last year.

Picard was renewed for a third season back in September 2021 and the cast and crew are currently working on those episodes.

With Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Jean-Luc Picard, season two of the Star Trek: Picard TV show also stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching, and Brent Spiner.

In addition, Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly guesting to reprise her role as TNG’s Guinan. Directors this season include Jonathan Frakes, Lea Thompson, and Michael Weaver.

Today, Paramount+ also announced the fifth season renewal of Star Trek: Discovery, a premiere date and an early second season pick up for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and a fourth season renewal for Star Trek: Lower Decks.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer, Star Trek franchise. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching season two of Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+? Are you glad that this show has already been renewed for a third season?

