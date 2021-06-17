Star Trek: Picard: Season Two Poster and Teaser Video Released by Paramount+

The second season of Star Trek: Picard is coming in 2022 and Paramount+ has now released both a new trailer and poster for the return of the series. The trailer shows off the return of John de Lancie as Q and also teases a possible mirror timeline.

Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner are also set for season two of the series.

Paramount+ revealed more about season two in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released an all-new teaser trailer for season two of its hit original series STAR TREK: PICARD, in celebration of Captain Picard Day. New teaser art for the upcoming season was also revealed. Captain Picard Day is celebrated by Star Trek fans globally on June 16th in honor of a fictional annual event held aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D for the ship’s schoolchildren, as seen in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Jean-Luc Picard, portrayed by Patrick Stewart, served as the ship’s captain. STAR TREK: PICARD features Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For season two, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers; Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout) and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for season two.”

