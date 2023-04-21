Network: CBS All Access, Paramount+

Episodes: 30 (hour)

Seasons: Three

TV show dates: January 23, 2020 — April 20, 2023

Series status: Ended

Performers include: Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Harry Treadaway, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, Brent Spiner, and Ed Speleers.

TV show description:

A science-fiction drama that’s a sequel to Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Picard takes place in the latter part of the 24th Century and picks up two decades after the last time viewers saw Jean-Luc Picard (Stewart), the legendary Starfleet Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Some 14 years ago, after a supernova fractured the Romulan Star Empire, Picard (now an Admiral) led preparations to rescue the Romulan people from the tragedy. Those efforts were dashed when synthetic beings unexpectedly turned on those making the preparations on the Confederated Martian Colonies and more than 90,000 lives were lost. Synthetics were subsequently banned and the Romulan rescue efforts were abandoned.

Picard resigned his Starfleet commission in protest and retired to his country estate in La Barre, France, where he and his staff tend to his vineyards. He is haunted by dreams of his late comrade, Data (Spiner), an android who served as second officer on the Enterprise before sacrificing himself to save Picard and his shipmates.

One day, Picard is visited by Dahj (Briones), a young woman from Boston who is being hunted by Romulan assassins. After something inside her activates, Dahj exhibits advanced combat abilities that she didn’t know that she had. She also has visions of Picard and seeks him out after seeing him give a news interview. Intrigued but confused by her story, Picard uncovers that he has an important connection to Dahj.

Series Finale:

Episode #30 — The Last Generation

In a desperate last stand, Jean-Luc Picard and generations of crews, both old and new, fight together to save the galaxy from the most significant threat they’ve ever faced as the saga of Star Trek: The Next Generation comes to a thrilling, epic conclusion.

First aired: April 20, 2023.

