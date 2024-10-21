Star Trek: Starfleet Academ: Early Season Two Renewal Announced, Tatiana Maslany Joins Paramount+ Series

The cadets at Starfleet Academy have a long future ahead of them. Paramount+ has renewed the upcoming series for a second season. Tatiana Maslany has also joined the cast of the series.

Holly Hunter, Paul Giamatti, Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané, and Zoë Steiner star in Paramount+, following a new cadet group as they enter the academy.

Fans of the franchise will also see the return of Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo for the series. Notaro and Picardo will appear as series regulars, and Fehr and Wiseman will make guest-starring appearances.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series:

“Produced by CBS Studios, STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY will follow the adventures of a new class of Starfleet cadets as they come of age in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

The premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Star Trek series?