Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Four; Paramount+ Series Gets Early Renewal

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is not going anywhere anytime soon. The sci-fi series has already been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its season three release. Paramount+ previously renewed the series for a third season ahead of its season two premiere in March 2023. The end of animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks was also announced.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series, which stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak, follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise, before Kirk’s time as Captain in the original Star Trek series.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the renewal of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds:

Paramount+ today announced that its hit original series STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS has been renewed for a fourth season. The series is currently in production on its third season, which is set to debut in 2025. “It has been incredibly rewarding to continue to build the STAR TREK universe, and we’re so grateful to Secret Hideout and our immensely talented casts and producers,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. “STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS has found the perfect blend of action, adventure and humor, and we’re elated to announce another season ahead of our season three premiere. Similarly, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS has brought the laughs with an ample amount of heart to the franchise across its four seasons. We can’t wait for audiences to see what is in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos in this final season.” “LOWER DECKS and STRANGE NEW WORLDS are integral to the STAR TREK franchise, expanding the boundaries of the universe and exploring new and exciting worlds,” said David Stapf, President, CBS Studios. “We are extraordinarily proud of both series as they honor the legacy of what Gene Roddenberry created almost 60 years ago. We are so grateful to work with Secret Hideout, Alex Kurtzman, Mike McMahan, Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and the cast, crews and artists who craft these important and entertaining stories for fans around the world.” About STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, Number One and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the starship, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia and Babs Olusanmokun, along with special guest stars Paul Wesley and Carol Kane. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Dana Horgan, Davy Perez, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS currently is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America, Australia, South Korea, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. It streams on SkyShowtime in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal and Central and Eastern Europe. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

The premiere date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season three will be announced later.

