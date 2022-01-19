Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Two Renewal and Premiere Date Announced by Paramount+

It looks like it’s full speed ahead for the U.S.S. Enterprise. Paramount+ has announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will have its launch on Thursday, May 5th. The streaming service has also given the upcoming series an early second-season renewal. Word is that production for season two will begin next month.

Ordered to series in May 2020, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak. A prequel to the original Star Trek series and a spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery, this show follows Captain Pike (Mount), Science Officer Spock (Peck), and Number One (Romijn) in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

