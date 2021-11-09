Star Trek: Prodigy: Season Two Renewal Announced for Paramount+ Animated Series

There are a lot more adventures ahead for the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Star Trek: Prodigy debuted on the Paramount+ streaming service last month and five episodes will have aired by November 18th. The first season will resume with another five episodes starting on January 6th and an additional 10 installments will be released later in 2022. Today, it was announced that the animated kids’ show has also been renewed for a second season.

Star Trek: Prodigy follows a motley crew of six young alien outcasts who must figure out how to work together while navigating a commandeered starship. The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew, Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Rylee Alazraqui, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, John Noble, and Jimmi Simpson.

Here’s the renewal announcement from Paramount+:

WE’VE ONLY JUST BEGUN…

PARAMOUNT+ RENEWS ORIGINAL ANIMATED KIDS’ SERIES “STAR TREK: PRODIGY” FOR A SECOND SEASON

“Star Trek: Prodigy” Mid-Season One Finale Will Be on Thursday, Nov. 18, Returning with New Episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6

Series Produced by Nickelodeon and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Productions

Nov. 8, 2021 – More adventures await the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar. Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today announced that its new animated kids series STAR TREK: PRODIGY has been renewed for a second season. Produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production, STAR TREK: PRODIGY is already a hit amongst Paramount+ subscribers, and had the top-performing premiere day out of any original animated kids series on the service.

Season one of STAR TREK: PRODIGY premiered on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. New episodes of the first half of season one will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Thursday, Nov. 18. Following a mid-season break, the remaining five episodes of season one’s first half will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays, starting on Thursday, Jan. 6. The 10-episode-long second half of season one will be available on Paramount+ at a later date next year, to be announced.

The STAR TREK: PRODIGY voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Developed by Emmy(R) Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”), the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences, and follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the “Star Trek” franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers, alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman and Ben Hibon, who also directs and serves as executive producer and the creative lead of the animated series.

STAR TREK: PRODIGY is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group and is also available to stream on Paramount+ in international territories, including Latin America, the Nordics and Australia. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

