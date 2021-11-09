Our Kind of People, The Big Leap: Cancelled? New FOX Series Not Getting Additional Episodes

It’s that time of year again. The new batch of network shows has been on the air for a couple of months. Some have been given full-season orders while others have not. FOX’s The Big Leap and Our Kind of People fall into the latter category and won’t return for mid-season. Have they been cancelled or, is there still hope for second season renewals?

A musical dramedy series, The Big Leap TV show stars Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, and Anna Grace Barlow. The show follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck people who attempt to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show.

A drama series, the Our Kind of People TV show stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright with Debbi Morgan, L. Scott Caldwell, Raven Goodwin, and Nicole Chanel Williams in recurring roles. The series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years. In the story, a strong-willed and single mother named Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) sets out to make an impact but she soon discovers a dark secret about her mother’s past that turns her world and the community upside-down.

Airing on Mondays, The Big Leap averages a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.28 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The series sees significant gains in live+7 day viewing, averaging a 0.34 demo with 2.12 million.

On Tuesdays, Our Kind of People averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.47 million viewers. This series also sees significant gains in live+7 day viewing, averaging a 0.52 demo with 2.25 million.

Deadline reports that FOX has opted not to order any additional episodes of these low-rated freshman series. Leap will wrap its season with 11 episodes while People will have an even dozen installments.

The decision not to order additional episodes is hardly surprising. Both shows have struggled in the ratings and are the network’s two lowest scripted performers, even when adding in the live+7 day delayed viewing.

Word is that the network is talking to the shows’ producers about ideas for second seasons. Talk about shows that don’t get episode back orders still being in contention for next season is par for the course and has never, to my memory, resulted in a renewal. While neither series has been officially cancelled, it is highly unlikely that FOX will want to resurrect two disappointing performers and try to generate interest for second seasons. Maybe this time will be different?

What do you think? Do you watch either The Big Leap or Our Kind of People on FOX? Do you think there’s a chance that either of these shows will be renewed for 2022-23 or, have they essentially been cancelled?

