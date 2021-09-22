Our Kind of People: Season One Ratings

FOX could use some new drama series and the network’s programmers would no doubt love to find a new soapy drama to rival the success of Empire. Will Our Kind of People be a hit in the ratings? Will the show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A drama series, the Our Kind of People TV show stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright with Debbi Morgan, L. Scott Caldwell, Raven Goodwin, and Nicole Chanel Williams in recurring roles. The series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years. In the story, a strong-willed and single mother named Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. However, she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that turns her world upside-down and shakes up this community forever.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

