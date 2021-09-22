Our Kind of People: Season Two? Has the FOX Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this the next big hit for FOX? Has the Our Kind of People TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Our Kind of People, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Our Kind of People TV show stars Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright with Debbi Morgan, L. Scott Caldwell, Raven Goodwin, and Nicole Chanel Williams in recurring roles. The series takes place in the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for over 50 years. In the story, a strong-willed and single mother named Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) sets out to reclaim her family’s name and make an impact with her revolutionary haircare line that highlights the innate, natural beauty of Black women. However, she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that turns her world upside-down and shakes up this community forever.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Our Kind of People averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.65 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Our Kind of People stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 22, 2021, Our Kind of People has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Our Kind of People for season two? The network needs new drama series and I have no doubt the programmers would love to find a new soapy drama to rival the success of Empire. Unfortunately, based on the early ratings, I don’t think this is it. Unless viewership starts to rise, I think Our Kind of People will be cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Our Kind of People cancellation or renewal news.



