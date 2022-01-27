Our Kind of People: Season Two? FOX Series Creator Talks Show’s Possible Future

Our Kind of People wrapped its first season on FOX this week, and viewers are wondering if a second season is possible. The series ended with a shocker, which would leave fans with a cliffhanger.

Starring Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Kyle Bary, and Alana Bright, the series follows what happens in a fictional town near Martha’s Vineyard.

Karin Gist, the creator of the FOX drama, said the following about the future of the series, per Deadline:

“Knock on wood that we get a Season 2. The studio and the network have been so supportive. I think they’re creatively happy with the show, so I think it’s a really good and positive sign. I have lots of great ideas for Season 2 that I’ll be pitching very soon. I’m very, very encouraged by the possibility of continuing to tell this story because I think we still have so much more to do.”

Gist also teased about what fans would see happen in the second season of Our Kind of People:

“If we get a second season, it’s going to be even more explosive. There will be more family complications, about the sisters, and bringing the family back together. I’m also excited about adding some new characters that shake up the world a bit and exploring the themes of power and access. I think that’s really relevant to what’s going on in our country, particularly through the lens of this really wealthy African American family. I’m really excited about where we could take this show and I know the audience is too.”

Ratings for the series were up for the season finale. Fans will need to wait to find out what that means.

What do you think? Do you want a second season of Our Kind of People on FOX?