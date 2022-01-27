Help! I Wrecked My House: Season Three Renewal for HGTV Series

Help! I Wrecked My House is sticking around for another season. HGTV renewed the series for a third season, which will air in Fall 2022. Renovation expert Jasmine Roth will continue to help homeowners fix their homes in 10 new episodes.

HGTV revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“HGTV has picked up its hit series Help! I Wrecked My House starring home renovation expert Jasmine Roth for a new ten-episode season. The series, which attracted 18 million viewers during its sophomore run, features Jasmine as she helps homeowners rescue do-it-yourself projects gone wrong. Each episode also showcases a gorgeous home renovation with Jasmine’s clever storage solutions and functional, family friendly designs. The new season is slated to premiere in fall of 2022. “In every episode of Help! I Wrecked My House we see how easy it is to get in over your head with a do-it-yourself home project,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Jasmine’s expertise and upbeat attitude empowers anyone who wants to know which upgrades to handle on their own and which ones require that they call in the pros.” Fans are invited to stay connected with Jasmine and Help! I Wrecked My House at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as @JasmineRothOfficial on Instagram. Fans also can watch the first two seasons of the series on discovery+.”

What do you think? Have you watched the first two seasons of Help! I Wrecked My House on HGTV? Do you plan to watch season three?