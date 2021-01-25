Help! I Wrecked My House: Season Two Renewal for HGTV Series

Help! I Wrecked My House is returning for a second season on HGTV. The series, which features home renovation expert Jasmine Roth, was a hit for the cable network with 16 million viewers tuning in to watch the first season of the series. The second season of eight episodes will likely land on the cable channel later this year.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Help! I Wrecked My House, starring home renovation expert and new mom Jasmine Roth, is getting a sophomore season on HGTV. After attracting more than 16 million viewers to its debut run, the network has ordered eight fresh, one-hour episodes of the series, which follows Jasmine as she salvages botched do-it-yourself home projects. In the new episodes, Jasmine will continue to help distressed homeowners by fixing their renovation fails with her innovative designs and creative storage solutions. The new season will premiere in late 2021. “Jasmine knows how to ease the anxiety homeowners feel when a home improvement project goes wrong,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Her expertise and optimistic presence help every do-it-yourselfer get a much-needed win and fans love to see how renovation mistakes become masterpieces.”

