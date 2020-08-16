Help! I Wrecked My House: HGTV Sets Debut of DIY Disaster Series

Help! I Wrecked My House is coming soon to HGTV. The cable network has set a premiere date for the DIY series. The series will feature Jasmine Roth and her team helping people come back from disastrous results in the DYI endeavors they undertake on their own.

HGTV revealed more about the new series in a press release. Check that out below.

“Home renovation expert and HGTV star Jasmine Roth comes to the rescue of overzealous do-it-yourselfers in the new series, Help! I Wrecked My House. Premiering Saturday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the HGTV series showcases Jasmine and her team as they redeem failed home improvement projects and customize the new spaces with beautiful, functional design tailored to each client. “Families everywhere are renovating their homes themselves right now. When they’ve taken on more than they bargained for, that’s when they call me” said Jasmine. “I can rescue them from their renovation disasters and help give them their dream home.” In the series premiere, Jasmine helps a young family who tries to tackle their own major home reno – until they realize they are in over their heads. Desperate for assistance, they hope Jasmine can turn their half-finished bathroom, kitchen, and backyard into spaces where they can finally relax and connect as a family.”

What do you think? Are going to check out this new HGTV series? Does Help! I Wrecked My House sound like something you will enjoy?