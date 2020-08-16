Menu

Trinkets: Season Two; Netflix Previews Teen Drama’s Final Episodes

by Regina Avalos,

Trinkets TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Trinkets is getting ready for its second season on Netflix. The streaming service has released a preview for the series which follows three young women who formed a strong friendship in an unlikely place – a meeting for Shoplifter’s Anonymous. Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, and Quintessa Swindell star in this young adult drama.

Netflix revealed the following about the second season of Trinkets:

“Shoplifting led them to a priceless friendship, and now Elodie, Tabitha, and Moe will try to make sure their troubled pasts won’t rob them of the future.”

Check out the preview for season two below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Trinkets? Will you watch season two on Netflix?


